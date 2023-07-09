Aura FAT Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAR) Trading Down 0.1%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 4,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 68,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 986,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,155,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 12.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 75.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 334,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 143,681 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

