Windward (LON:WNWD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.92). 232,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 103,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.90).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) target price on shares of Windward in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Windward alerts:

Windward Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £62.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.26.

Windward Company Profile

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Windward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.