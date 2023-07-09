Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 6,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 19,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

