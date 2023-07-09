Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAW) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Free Report) traded up 15.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 5,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 11,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

