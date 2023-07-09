Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Trading 0.8% Higher

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. 21,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 33,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

