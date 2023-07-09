Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53). 3,233,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,609% from the average session volume of 189,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.51).

Amaroq Minerals Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.45. The company has a current ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -691.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Amaroq Minerals Company Profile

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including Tartoq, Vagar, Nuna Nutaaq, Anoritooq, Siku, Naalagaaffiup Portornga, Saarloq, Sava, Kobberminebugt, Stendalen, and North Sava covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

