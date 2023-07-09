Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 43,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 71,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 102.40% and a negative return on equity of 374.07%. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWAV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

