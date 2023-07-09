Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 43,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 71,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.
Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 102.40% and a negative return on equity of 374.07%. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions
Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greenwave Technology Solutions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.