Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Itafos Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

Further Reading

