Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. 637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.44.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.