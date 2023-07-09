European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.52) and last traded at GBX 748 ($9.49). 61,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 185,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 743 ($9.43).

European Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of £748.75 million, a PE ratio of -880.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 775.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 760.46.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.