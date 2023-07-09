European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.52) and last traded at GBX 748 ($9.49). 61,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 185,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 743 ($9.43).
European Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of £748.75 million, a PE ratio of -880.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 775.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 760.46.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
