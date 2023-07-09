Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Trading Down 0.6%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.27 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). 2,780,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,089,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.15 ($0.32).

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £152.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.44.

About Atlantic Lithium

(Free Report)

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.