Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Down 1.1%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.11). 2,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.12).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,916.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.93.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

