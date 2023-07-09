ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 3%

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 9,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 50,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
ADSE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
