ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 3%

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 9,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 50,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

ADSE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

