Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.43. 492,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 566,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $521.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.65.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

