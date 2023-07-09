Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.43. 492,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 566,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $521.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Solo Brands
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
