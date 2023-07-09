RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 114,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 64,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

RVLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. It is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

