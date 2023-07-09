Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.73. 931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 410,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on technology industry that is aligned with enterprise 4.0 companies comprising cloud native companies, which combines artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and access to data that delivers actionable insights for enterprise businesses.

