Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Shares Up 2.2%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. 48,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,201,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

