Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Shares Up 0.9%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 41.77 and last traded at 41.45. 201,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 259,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at 41.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is 42.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.80.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

