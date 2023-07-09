CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.86 and last traded at C$9.77. Approximately 16,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 18,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.98.
