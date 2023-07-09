Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Trading Down 4.4%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 13,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 34,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Benchmark Metals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

