Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Shares Up 5.1%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Future Health ESG Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.