Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Shares Up 0.4%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 189.70 ($2.41). 645,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 728,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.40).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,185.63.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across advanced industrials, technology, business and financial services, and healthcare sectors.

