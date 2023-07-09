950 Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYG. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

