Financial Contrast: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) vs. Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 5 11 0 2.59 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $28.32, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Mercedes-Benz Group has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -292.63% -40.23% -31.40% Mercedes-Benz Group 9.79% 17.50% 5.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $1.66 billion 13.99 -$6.75 billion ($7.09) -3.48 Mercedes-Benz Group $158.09 billion 0.53 $15.28 billion $14.55 5.43

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Rivian Automotive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

