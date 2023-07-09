Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $3,481,085.70 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 44,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $3,481,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,967.30.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70.

On Monday, June 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,827.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,715,718.30.

On Monday, May 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

