Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $330,345.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,484,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,603,016.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $63.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of research firms have commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

