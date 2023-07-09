Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Down 0.6%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 88,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 63,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $128,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,580 shares of company stock worth $20,749. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

