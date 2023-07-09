Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading 3.2% Higher

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.91. 83,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,037,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Bioventus Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $227.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 55.77%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 178,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $372,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 178,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $372,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 181,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $589,505.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,546,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,654.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,062,020 shares of company stock worth $4,731,151. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile



Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

See Also

