LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Free Report) were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 16,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 19,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.
LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned approximately 0.47% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Company Profile
The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods.
