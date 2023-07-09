Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 980,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,142,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Seed Innovations Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.08. The company has a market cap of £4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.37.

About Seed Innovations

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

