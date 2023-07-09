Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 114,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 78,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAQ. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 141,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

