First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 1,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

