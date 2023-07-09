LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Up 2%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report)’s stock price were up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 6,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned 0.44% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

