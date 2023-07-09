TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Shares Up 0.1%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TZP Strategies Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZPSU. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

