ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Shares Up 0.7%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.60. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.