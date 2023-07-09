TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 6,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Get TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,222,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,934,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned approximately 45.30% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.