Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Trading 2.1% Higher

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.42. 5,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 4,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.48% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

