Head-To-Head Comparison: Close Brothers Group (CBGPY) and Its Peers

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Close Brothers Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Close Brothers Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Close Brothers Group N/A N/A N/A Close Brothers Group Competitors 34.33% 10.26% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Close Brothers Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Close Brothers Group 3 0 3 0 2.00 Close Brothers Group Competitors 1099 3333 3112 27 2.27

Dividends

Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus target price of $1,110.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,882.05%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 329.24%. Given Close Brothers Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Close Brothers Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Close Brothers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Close Brothers Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Close Brothers Group lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Close Brothers Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Close Brothers Group N/A N/A 11.14 Close Brothers Group Competitors $3.34 billion $733.49 million 257.43

Close Brothers Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Close Brothers Group. Close Brothers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Close Brothers Group competitors beat Close Brothers Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits. It also provides asset finance, asset-based lending, commercial vehicle hire, short-term bridging finance, insurance premium finance, invoice discounting and debt factoring, and property finance products. In addition, the company offers funding services for general aviation aircraft, and various leisure and commercial marine vessels; brewery rentals; finance services to the agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and transport industries; leasing services for the construction, manufacturing, IT equipment, and specialist assets; and loan, hire purchase, leasing, and refinancing services to the professional service sector, including dental, medical, pharmacy, and veterinary sectors. Further, it provides financial education, investment management, and financial planning and advice services; self-directed services that help investors to manage their portfolio online; and services for financial advisers. Additionally, the company offers liquidity and flexible execution services to retail stockbrokers, wealth managers, and institutional investors; market making, sales, research, and corporate broking services; and dealing, custody, and settlement services to the institutional, wealth management, and brokerage clients. Close Brothers Group plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

