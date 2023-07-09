Reviewing IDW Media (IDWM) and The Competition

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IDW Media to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IDW Media alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -18.66% -33.50% -5.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.70 IDW Media Competitors $1.19 billion $660.27 million 5.04

IDW Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

IDW Media pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 116.4%. IDW Media pays out -197.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Advertising” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 7,620.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IDW Media is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IDW Media and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 182 365 585 15 2.38

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 71.87%. Given IDW Media’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

IDW Media competitors beat IDW Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About IDW Media

(Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.