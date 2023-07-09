Reviewing Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Free Report) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 0 6 7 1 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tingo Group and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $265.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78% Willis Towers Watson Public 12.18% 14.76% 4.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tingo Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $987.72 million 0.22 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $8.87 billion 2.77 $1.01 billion $9.97 23.15

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Tingo Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; and wholesale reinsurance services. Additionally, it provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

