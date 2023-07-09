Financial Analysis: Carver Bancorp (CARV) versus Its Rivals

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Carver Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carver Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp Competitors 312 1679 1204 53 2.31

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 203.13%. Given Carver Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carver Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $31.30 million -$850,000.00 -2.52 Carver Bancorp Competitors $1.19 billion $265.11 million 7.99

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carver Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp. Carver Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.27, indicating that their average share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -14.06% -20.04% -0.61% Carver Bancorp Competitors 16.51% 7.95% 0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carver Bancorp competitors beat Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

