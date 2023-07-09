Comparing Urbana (UBAAF) and The Competition

Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Free Report) is one of 1,202 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Urbana to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Urbana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Urbana pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Urbana pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.0% and pay out 1,974.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urbana N/A N/A 9.87 Urbana Competitors $247.65 million -$3.47 million -54.95

This table compares Urbana and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Urbana’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urbana. Urbana is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Urbana and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urbana N/A N/A N/A Urbana Competitors 380.43% 7.85% 4.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Urbana and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urbana 0 0 0 0 N/A Urbana Competitors 1084 4771 6016 86 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 94.31%. Given Urbana’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urbana has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Urbana rivals beat Urbana on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments. The fund also focuses on private equity investments. It was formerly known as Macho River Gold Mines Limited. Urbana Corporation is domiciled in Canada.

