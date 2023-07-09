Contrasting Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Free Report) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

Repay has a consensus target price of $11.68, suggesting a potential upside of 52.31%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repay $279.23 million 2.76 $12.84 million ($0.33) -23.24

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Repay has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A Repay -9.51% 6.83% 3.89%

Volatility and Risk

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repay beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding, clearing and settlement, e-cash, and digital wallet through its proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. The company serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

