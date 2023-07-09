Head to Head Survey: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) & Its Peers

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA – Free Report) is one of 1,202 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund -$119.82 million N/A -154.64 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors $247.65 million -$3.47 million -54.95

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors 380.43% 7.85% 4.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors 1084 4771 6016 86 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 94.31%. Given Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund pays out -2,345.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.0% and pay out 1,974.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund rivals beat Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was formed on December 2, 2016 and is domiciled in the United States.

