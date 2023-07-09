Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) & YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF) Financial Survey

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) and YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and YanGuFang International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 2.46% 6.28% 4.69% YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 4 0 2.57 YanGuFang International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vital Farms and YanGuFang International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vital Farms presently has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 60.06%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than YanGuFang International Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and YanGuFang International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $362.05 million 1.28 $1.25 million $0.22 51.59 YanGuFang International Group $41.02 million 2.51 N/A N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than YanGuFang International Group.

Summary

Vital Farms beats YanGuFang International Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains. The company also provides oat nutrient and health products comprising oat peptide series products, dietary fiber powder, oat ß-glucan probiotics, oat biscuits, flaxseed oil, and perilla seed oil series products, as well as oat daily necessity products, such as oat toothpaste, oat face mask, oat face cleanser, oat hand soap, and hand cream products. In addition, it offers technology consulting and service. The company sells its products through its own sales team and distribution network, as well as offline and online channels. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

