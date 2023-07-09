Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 9,725 Shares

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHFree Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $1,599,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,747,764.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $167.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $168.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

