Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 9,725 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $1,599,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,747,764.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
Shares of CLH opened at $167.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $168.87.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Harbors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.