Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 9,725 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $1,599,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,747,764.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $167.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $168.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

