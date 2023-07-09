Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells 3,136 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $1,629,528.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $29,888,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $512.86 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $535.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.71 and a 200-day moving average of $412.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

