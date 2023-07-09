Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 4,580 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $366,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $78.72 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.