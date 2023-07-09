StockNews.com Lowers Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PRMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Primo Water from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. Research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 118.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.