Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $570,228.88 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.